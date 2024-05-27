Diesel subsidy programme to offer RM200 per month to diesel owners – pump prices up to RM3.33/litre soon

The ministry of finance (MOF) of Malaysia has announced the Madani subsidy assistance programme, or Budi Madani for private owners of diesel vehicles and agriculture smallholders in Peninsular Malaysia.
UPDATE: The Budi Madani application website is now open.
Applications open tomorrow, May 28, 2024 for eligible individuals, who may apply for Budi Madani subsidies under Budi Individual and Budi Agri-Commodity categories. Successful applicants in both categories will receive a RM200 monthly sum in financial assistance as part of the targeted subsidy programme for diesel, the ministry stated.
Criteria for Budi Individual applicant eligibility are as follows:
- Malaysian citizenship
- Owner of a JPJ-registered diesel private vehicle, except luxury diesel vehicles less than 10 years of age
- Vehicle has valid road tax
- Annual income of RM100,000 and under (individuals and couples)
Criteria for Budi Agri-Commodity applicant eligibility are as follows:
- Registered farmer or smallholder with relevant agencies under the ministry of agriculture and food security (KPKM) or the ministry of plantation and commodities (KPK)
- Able to demonstrate annual turnover of between RM50,000 and RM300,000 from farming or commodity production
Applications can be made online at the Budi Madani website, which will be online throughout the year, according to the ministry of finance. Applicants who have had their applications approved before June 3, 2024 will receive their first Budi Madani payout by mid-June 2024, and subsequent payments will be made monthly.
For applications approved after June 3, 2024, successful applicants will receive their first payment within two weeks, and every month thereafter. The monthly sum will be transferred into the bank account of your choice, or in cash from any BSN branch for successful applicants without a bank account.
While it’s not explicitly written, the fact that payouts will start as early as June 2024 clearly means that the in-station pump prices for diesel fuel in Peninsular Malaysia will be floated to market prices very soon. As of today, unsubsidised diesel Euro 5 is priced at RM3.33 per litre, compared to the controlled price of RM2.15. That’s an increase of RM1.18 per litre, or 55%!
Using these numbers, the RM200 payout will make up the price difference for up to 169.5 litres of diesel fuel each month. For a diesel car doing around 10 km/L (diesel vehicles are mostly large and heavy), that works out to an average mileage of just 1,700 km per month, before the “subsidy” runs out. Any more, and you’ll be spending more on fuel than you do now.
This monthly cash transfer programme will likely extend to petrol users too, as and when the government decides to lift subsidies on RON 95 fuel. At the time of writing, non-subsidised RON 95 is priced at RM3.35 per litre – RM1.30 more than the current controlled price of RM2.05, or a 63% increase. Get ready, everyone!
Comments
But those LaLaMove how?
Starex Carnival to Genting how?
Diesel increase , everythings increase.
ready for price hike guys
There is no such thing as subsidy, according to his mentri formula it is all paid for with higher global oil prices. They must give what they promised!
Pakatan Rakyat Leader = Pakatan Harapan Leader
Promises of Pakatan Rakyat for RM1.50/L petrol = Promises of Pakatan Harapan
Stop defending and give us cheap fuel that we voted for!
So what exactly was PADU good for if people need to apply at some dysfunctional govt portal all over again?
As if you didn’t know. One minister has a market research & data analytics company and this company needed a fresh database to sell to telemarketers and scammers. That’s why there was hesitancy towards registering with PADU until that minister played the FOMO tactic. You didn’t fall into his trap or did you?
The bad news,get ready…the portal 80% of the time might not be easily assessed or even crash due to overload or soon dateline to log in.
So,u poor diesel vehicle owners…get ready for an unpleasant experience…by Christmas…oh dear..even Santa is stuck somewhere in Ukraine helping war victims.
Wahliow..those used car dealers having thousands of diesel cars or suvs…can u imagine the effect on sales,or people trading in diesel guzzling vehicles,will be having a new nightmare…low low trade in value.
So,in the end who suffers? It is a chain reaction.
Say July 1…unsubsidised price Rm 3.50 to RM4.00/litre.Uptick in price due to Israeli invasion of their enemy in Middle east,apart from Gaza.Possible war scenario?Anything can happen in geopolitics.
Can un imagine the spill over effects ?
Altho,doing away is the correct thing to do..it is not as easy as floating a new untested price shortly in a month or two.
Have u seen a dadah addict having withdrawal symtoms?
Fuel subsidies are too addictive.U cant just remove it overnight or shortly…Now the opposition is “harping” on this fuel subsidy thing,to score points.
The TIMING is crucial.It can be win win or win lose or lose lose.
Kenapa perlu jadi macam ini? Tak adakah mekanisme lain yg lebih berkesan dan kurang menyusahkan?(susahkan rakyat & susahkan kerajaan juga) Kena buka akaun BSN pulak? Cara bagi duit ni cara kerajaan terdahulu yg sekarang ini patutnya perlu fikirkan cara lain yg lebih bagus!!
Memang ada caranya. Bukan susah sangat pun! Maaf saya bukan saja saja nak bantah tapi saya cuma harap nak tengok kerajaan sekarang buat sesuatu yg lebih baik dengan cara yg lebih baik, baik untuk rakyat, baik untuk kerajaan. Untuk masa ini dan untuk masa hadapan . Untuk barang barang lain juga!!
When PM Najib is back and running the country with a pure BN Gomen with full rakyat support, he will start by lowering the PH cekik darah taxation thru a lower 6% GST to replace 8+10% SST, then direct payments of cash to B40 via BRIM2.0, then inflation will be lower when our RM rises back to RM 2.5 per USD, with a stronger ringgit there will be less reasons for foreign cars to come take our subsidised petrol so there continue to have cheaper petrol for our rakyats, with a stable gomen back on track to high income more investments will flow and this brings more professional jobs for educated rakyats then they no more need to leave the country to work, this helps to bring more prosperity & happiness to all rakyat when everyone has jobs and money in their bank accounts.
We can’t wait for the day to kick out useless PH Gomen & PMX into Klang River which they repolluted after Najib has cleaned it up! Rakyat was truly senang under PM Najib now we regret putting him down.
So happened I have 10 acres of durian farm in bentong and an old beaten up hailak for farm use. Annual sales tak pernah cecah RM100k. I can use the financial assistance to pump B7 diesel into my Range Rover Sport 3.0 Diesel. TQ PMX kerana prihatin kat Maha kaya
Yeah, govt should charge 60% “stupidy tax” for anyone dumb enough to buy a JLR car.
The B40 poor will be subsidising rich companies in PH Gomen Msia.
Well done PMX! Bisnes kaya diutamakan, rakyat diketepikan!
You sure such scenario exists boy? Or you’re just coming up with a hypothetical scenario you dreamt last night? 10 acres of durian trees and still cannot turnover RM100K? Driving a Tata made Range Rover? Wah…maybe next year it will be 1981 again!
LOL that is 100k declared! How you know he got 300k income undertable bcoz no GST to monitor?
Price increase is RM1.18 per litre while you get RM200 subsidy a month. That means approximately 170 litre of diesel are subsidised a month. If both your hailak and Range Rover use less than that in total, then ya you basically get subsidy or partial subsidy. But i guess in this case government also find you quite pitiful to own 10acres of durian farm and only able to get 100k sales per year from it.
LOL that is 100k declared! How you know he got 300k income undertable bcoz no GST to monitor?
Should have just remove the subsidy (without putting in money to create a mechanism to subsidy certain groups) and use the savings to help local industries like farming and etc to increase business activities.
This only helps the farmers & fishermen, what about the cooks who have to drive to work using unsubsidised fuel, what about the Grab driver who has to deliver your food with unsubsidised petrol? All these extra cost no need to charge you hah?!
In the end without blanket subsidy everything will go up!
Need to apply pula. Useless PADU.
Next time don’t waste resources doing useless project, then we may just have enough to continue the subsidy.
PADU tu Database System lah bukan program subsidi, boleh guna Data daripada PADU untuk program subsidi Budi Madani ni.
i can feel the heat wave,
those Triton Ranger Hilux Truck builders in Malaysia could go jobless
they will just jack up the price, the rakyat suffer most
Good. No more traffic jam. Turbocharged Honda users your turn soon hahahahahaha
only cash aid rm200/mth enuff to help? sigh…not a suitable time lah govt! Just do better and strict checking on border will reduce foreigner purchase subsidised fuel lah …use cctv,body cam, vehicle weight measurements to detect loophole lah.. y wanna burden the rakyat somemore??…sigh…
What constitute luxury diesel vehicles? Is Mazda CX-5 2.2D AWD considered luxury diesel vehicle?
Why you people komplain so much? Garmen only promised no GST, didn’t say diesel fuel wil become cheaper or free! The choice is obvious, bring back GST to continue unfair subsidies for all or reduce subsidies for most people, with no GST, but high REAL inflation. The “official” inflation is just a make belief nombor aja!
Answer memang sudah fikir untuk maha Kaya Yang pakai 3.0 cc diesel car so bagi keluar duit kwsp supaya kereta tu Masih dapat dipakai. Mantap !
Last week during interview with treasury director on TV1, he mentioned gradually price increase of fuel, not a whopping one go like Pak Lah’s one.
The RM200 ‘cashback’ will allso gradually increased in tandem with the pump price.
PT headline will surely make ways to walauns’ tiktoks just to make people angry.
Rakyat should know who should be choose next. Float the fuel price but remove the Excise Duty la. Balance money not paying to the bank can be use to supplement the high fuel cost. But fuel will never be high all time, some of the days it will go down. Hope government will take consideration on this.
Understand gom is trying to reduce subsidy. Since diesel price goes up, can the gom drop the road tax?
Formula king said 200 can cover all your monthly diesel and inflation. Cukur
Another excuses for all services/food/goods to hike price again…
So PADU is a complete failure isnt’t it?
Or BUDI + PADU = BUDU??
RM100k annual income for couple is so called “rich” people who are qualified to have the subsidy?