Targeted diesel fuel subsidy implementation date, mechanism to be announced soon: PM Anwar Ibrahim

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / May 27 2024 9:53 am

The implementation date and mechanism for the targeted fuel subsidy in Malaysia will be announced soon, Bernama has reported.

According to prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the matter will be explained by finance minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan, because the prime minister has given an overview and follow-up action is to come. “Some people ask why? Not all prime ministers do it. I give the big picture and framework, then there will be follow-up action,” the prime minister was quoted as saying.

From a separate Bernama report last week, minister of domestic trade and cost of living Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said that all ministries involved are ready, and are only waiting for the government’s announcement of the implementation date before the fuel subsidy rationalisation is carried out.

The other ministries involved include the finance ministry, the transport ministry, the agriculture and food security ministry, the plantation industries and commodities ministry, and the entrepreneur development and cooperatives ministry, Armizan said.

Meanwhile, the ministry of domestic trade and cost of living (KPDN) will implement several measures to ensure no parties take advantage of price gouging on price-controlled goods after the diesel fuel adjustment has been announced.

Last week, the prime minister announced that the government will proceed with the implementation of targeted fuel subsidies, with the Cabinet having agreed to the move. This will begin with diesel subsidy rationalisation in the peninsula, with that for Sabah and Sarawak to be set aside until later.

The prime minister has also said that the government does not intend to introduce a new taxation system, and instead implement a fairer targeted subsidy mechanism that meets the needs of the people.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.