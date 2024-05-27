Government has no intention to introduce new taxes – targeted subsidies better to meet needs of the people

The government has no intention of unveiling a fresh taxation system but will instead implement a fairer targeted subsidy mechanism that meets the needs of the people, according to prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.
“The implementation of targeted subsidies will impact the affluent, big industries and foreign nationals while e-hailing and taxi drivers, fishermen and smallholders will all be exempted,” Anwar said after opening the International Madani Convention recently.
“The issue with the diesel subsidy is the loss of billions of ringgit where wealthy and mega industries benefited from,” he added, as reported by The Star. It was recently announced that the government will proceed with the diesel subsidy rationalisation programme which is expected to save about RM4 billion annually.
For now, it is not confirmed when the targeted fuel subsidiy programme will begin, nor has a mechanism for how the subsidies will be distributed been revealed. RON95 petrol will join diesel in the programme, although this is slated to take place sometime in the second half of this year.
Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.
Comments
Steal from the rich to feed the poor
As above.
PH Gomen continue to troll millions of Msians
Congratulations for making this announcement, its considered a total 100% achievement for this government. Wow amazing.
Ady increase SST to 8%, lagi soon mau remove fuel subsidy for rakyat, now they talking about intro new taxes to punish the rakyat for not supporting his failed PADU?
This gomen is the worst Msia have in history!
adding import tax also 10% across the board for all purchases from overseas .
Tak suke bulih balik (insert country of origin). Siapa suruh duk mesia?
Apa bebal PMX ni? If you wanna control inflation and increase the country’s income then consumption tax is the most suitable. Whatever you’re doing now is only reducing the country’s opex but not by much because you’re increasing gomen servant salaries and pension. The country’s income is not increasing and inflation is bound to happen. If you implement consumption tax, actual price of goods will remain. The difference in final price of goods in the form of tax you get to use for country opex and development. Now all manufacturers and service providers jacking prices and they pocket the profit
Anwar menang rakyat susah
The system is good itself but he used the money saved to buy votes only!
Najib introduced GST so that RON95 can still be subsidised. People angry.
PH removed RON95 subsidy so that inflation can go higher.
People rejoice.
If you read in between the lines, the government does not intend to introduce a new taxation system but they can introduce new taxes. maybe they will even go a step further to tax singles tax for those unmarried and taxes for those without children because government wants to fight aging nation. Or even better, they might introduce junk food tax in the name of reducing obesity and health issues. They might also introduce Dividend tax where whatever dividend you earn from FD or EPF is taxable… hahahahaha….
Menteri kewangan kelayakan sastera. Menteri ekonomi pulak electrical engineer. Patut la ekonomi negara ke laut