Government has no intention to introduce new taxes – targeted subsidies better to meet needs of the people

The government has no intention of unveiling a fresh taxation system but will instead implement a fairer targeted subsidy mechanism that meets the needs of the people, according to prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“The implementation of targeted subsidies will impact the affluent, big industries and foreign nationals while e-hailing and taxi drivers, fishermen and smallholders will all be exempted,” Anwar said after opening the International Madani Convention recently.

“The issue with the diesel subsidy is the loss of billions of ringgit where wealthy and mega industries benefited from,” he added, as reported by The Star. It was recently announced that the government will proceed with the diesel subsidy rationalisation programme which is expected to save about RM4 billion annually.

For now, it is not confirmed when the targeted fuel subsidiy programme will begin, nor has a mechanism for how the subsidies will be distributed been revealed. RON95 petrol will join diesel in the programme, although this is slated to take place sometime in the second half of this year.

Gerard Lye

Originating from the corporate world with a background in finance and economics, Gerard’s strong love for cars led him to take the plunge into the automotive media industry. It was only then did he realise that there are more things to a car than just horsepower count.

 

Comments

  • Anwar Hood on May 27, 2024 at 10:13 am

    Steal from the rich to feed the poor

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 7 Thumb down 2
    Reply
    • RM1.50/L petrol mana? on May 27, 2024 at 11:41 am

      As above.
      PH Gomen continue to troll millions of Msians

      Like or Dislike: Thumb up 7 Thumb down 2
      Reply
  • Applaus on May 27, 2024 at 10:41 am

    Congratulations for making this announcement, its considered a total 100% achievement for this government. Wow amazing.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 2 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Angry Voters on May 27, 2024 at 11:44 am

    Ady increase SST to 8%, lagi soon mau remove fuel subsidy for rakyat, now they talking about intro new taxes to punish the rakyat for not supporting his failed PADU?

    This gomen is the worst Msia have in history!

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 5 Thumb down 3
    Reply
    • Blood sucker on May 27, 2024 at 12:03 pm

      adding import tax also 10% across the board for all purchases from overseas .

      Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
      Reply
    • Geng boikot on May 27, 2024 at 12:35 pm

      Tak suke bulih balik (insert country of origin). Siapa suruh duk mesia?

      Like or Dislike: Thumb up 3 Thumb down 1
      Reply
  • Anwar Hood have to take econ lessons on May 27, 2024 at 12:04 pm

    Apa bebal PMX ni? If you wanna control inflation and increase the country’s income then consumption tax is the most suitable. Whatever you’re doing now is only reducing the country’s opex but not by much because you’re increasing gomen servant salaries and pension. The country’s income is not increasing and inflation is bound to happen. If you implement consumption tax, actual price of goods will remain. The difference in final price of goods in the form of tax you get to use for country opex and development. Now all manufacturers and service providers jacking prices and they pocket the profit

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 5 Thumb down 1
    Reply
  • Nurul Izzah on May 27, 2024 at 12:05 pm

    Anwar menang rakyat susah

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 4 Thumb down 2
    Reply
  • XYZ on May 27, 2024 at 1:11 pm

    The system is good itself but he used the money saved to buy votes only!

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • civic fl5 on May 27, 2024 at 2:07 pm

    Najib introduced GST so that RON95 can still be subsidised. People angry.

    PH removed RON95 subsidy so that inflation can go higher.
    People rejoice.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 1
    Reply
  • Ben Yap on May 27, 2024 at 4:08 pm

    If you read in between the lines, the government does not intend to introduce a new taxation system but they can introduce new taxes. maybe they will even go a step further to tax singles tax for those unmarried and taxes for those without children because government wants to fight aging nation. Or even better, they might introduce junk food tax in the name of reducing obesity and health issues. They might also introduce Dividend tax where whatever dividend you earn from FD or EPF is taxable… hahahahaha….

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Menyesal undi PH on May 27, 2024 at 4:46 pm

    Menteri kewangan kelayakan sastera. Menteri ekonomi pulak electrical engineer. Patut la ekonomi negara ke laut

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
 

