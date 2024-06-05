RON97 petrol price June 2024 week two update – price of premium fuel remains unchanged at RM3.47 per litre

Posted in Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / June 5 2024 5:48 pm

It’s Wednesday, which means it’s time once more for the weekly fuel price update, with the finance ministry having announced the retail price of fuels for the coming week of June 6 to 12.

As it has been since September 2023, the retail price of RON 97 petrol stays unchanged, and so the premium petrol continues on at the RM3.47 per litre it was at last week. Meanwhile, RON 95 petrol remains at its present ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre, as set by the Malaysian government in February 2021.

Also unchanged are the retail prices of diesel, with Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends priced at RM2.15 per litre, and Euro 5 B7 – which costs 20 sen per litre more – at RM2.35 per litre. Of course, price changes are due with the impending roll out of the targeted diesel subsidy programme.

These prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, June 12, 2024, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 23rd edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 282nd in total since the format’s introduction at the start of 2019.

