RON97 petrol price June 2024 week one update – price of premium fuel still unchanged, at RM3.47 per litre

Posted in Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / May 29 2024 5:23 pm

It’s Wednesday, which means it is now time for the weekly fuel price update by the finance ministry, which has announced the retail prices of fuels for the coming week of May 30 to June 5, 2024.

The status quo for retail fuel pricing continues, as it has since September 2023, which has RON 97 petrol remaining at the rate of RM3.47 per litre where it also was last week. RON 95 petrol continues at its present ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre, as set by the Malaysian government in February 2021.

Similarly, the retail price of Euro 5 B10 and B20 diesel stays unchanged at RM2.15 per litre, likewise the Euro 5 B7 grade of diesel remains, at 20 sen per litre more, at RM2.35 per litre. Changes are on the horizon with the rolling out of the targeted diesel subsidy programme, and the pump price for Euro 5 diesel at unsubsidised stations is RM3.33 per litre as of today, May 29.

These prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, June 5, 2024, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 22nd edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 281st in total since the format’s introduction at the start of 2019.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.