RON97 petrol price May 2024 week four update – price of premium fuel unchanged, still RM3.47 per litre

Posted in Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / May 22 2024 5:21 pm

Happy Wesak Day! It’s time again for the usual weekly fuel price update, with the finance ministry having announced the retail prices of fuel for the coming week of May 23 to 29, 2024.

As it has been for a long while now (since September 2023), there’s no change in the price of RON 97 petrol, and so the fuel continues at the RM3.47 per litre rate it was at last week. Likewise, RON 95 petrol continues at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre, as set by the Malaysian government in February 2021.

No change in the price of diesel as well, with Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends remaining fixed at RM2.15 per litre, and Euro 5 B7 – which costs 20 sen more – staying at RM2.35 per litre.

These prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, May 29, 2024, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 21st edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 280th in total since the format’s introduction at the start of 2019.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.