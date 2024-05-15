RON97 petrol price May 2024 week three update – premium fuel price unchanged; still RM3.47 per litre

Posted in Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / May 15 2024 5:12 pm

It’s Wednesday, and so it is time for the usual weekly fuel price update, as the finance ministry has announced the retail prices of fuel for the coming week of May 16 to 22, 2024.

There continues to be no change in the price of RON 97 petrol, and so it continues at the RM3.47 per litre rate from last week, and in fact has been since September last year. As for RON 95 petrol, it continues at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre, as set by the Malaysian government in February 2021.

Likewise, the status quo remains for diesel prices as well, with Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends remaining at RM2.15 per litre, and Euro 5 B7 diesel costing 20 sen more, at RM2.35 per litre.

These prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, May 22, 2024, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 20th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 279th in total since the format’s introduction at the start of 2019.

