Hard to argue when you put it this way, right? “Those with a BMW cannot receive the same subsidies as those with Kancil,” said international trade and industry minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali over the weekend, as he pushed for a targeted fuel subsidy system.
The MITI minister said that a fuel subsidy scheme where the rich will pay more compared to lower income groups is being considered by his ministry, and that they had discussed ways to ease the impact of rising global crude oil prices, particularly on the lower income group, The Star reported.
Azmin said they talked about the review in recent special retreat. He added that the government is still seeking a suitable restructuring mechanism for fuel subsidy, and that it’s necessary due to a drastic increase in the projected fuel subsidy bill from RM11 billion last year to RM28 billion in 2022.
Azmin’s remarks echo previous statements by his cabinet colleagues such as finance minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz and minister in the PM’s department (economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed. It’s very clear now that the government is looking at targeted fuel subsidy to replace the current blanket subsidy, as keeping RON 95 at RM2.05 per litre for everyone is unsustainable at current crude prices.
Last week, Zafrul said that Malaysia’s rich are enjoying the bulk of government subsidies. He explained that the T20 group, the top 20% earners, benefitted from more than half of the RM4 billion the government has spent on petroleum subsidies this year, till March, due to the blanket subsidy method.
“For every RM1 of fuel subsidy, 53 cents go to the T20, while 15 cents benefit the B40. So, for example if the subsidy bill this year is expected to top RM30 billion, over RM15 billion is subsidy to the T20,” the former banker turned senator said, adding that the government is revising the mechanism for electricity and petrol subsidies for it to be more targeted and focused on the needy.
“Those who can afford should pay more and the people who do not deserve (the subsidy) should not be given the subsidy at all. Subsidies are meant for the poor people, particularly the B40 (bottom 40% income group). The issue is the timing of when it is going to be implemented,” Mustapa said last month.
So, it’s clear then that targeted fuel subsidy is the (very near) future for Malaysia, but the big question of how the government is going to implement it remains. We’re pretty sure that giving fuel subsidy based on car brands or types won’t be it, and Azmin was just using BMW/Kancil to illustrate rich/poor. Also, car engine capacity has the loophole of downsized turbo engines.
How about using the bantuan (BR1M, BPR, BKM, whatever future B) database to determine who deserves subsidy? Sounds good, if the list is fair and correct in the first place.
Just raise it to market price and then give direct cash transfers to worthy recipients to offset? Trusting people to use the cash as intended aside, we’ll have to go back to the bantuan database to determine who gets the payout. Personally, I have doubts on how fair and bulletproof the data is, but that could be just me. Also, is the bantuan net wide enough to catch everyone who needs help?
Then, there’s the often-neglected urban M40 class – while not officially poor, rising living costs hit them hard (perhaps harder than most) and there’s almost never any bantuan to help cushion anything, as the focus is always on assisting the B40.
What’s certain is that coming up with a mechanism for targeted subsidy, and determining who gets it and who doesn’t, is no easy task. Poking holes is much easier than coming up with solutions, as I have just demonstrated above. Any ideas from your end? Also, check out the Pakatan Harapan-era petrol subsidy programme proposal for the B40/M40 and see if it’s workable.
What is the Vision?
Why acting as Accountant, Cashier?
Of course most subsidy goes to T20
T20 >4.9K
B40 <1.7K
https://themalaysianreserve.com/2022/04/18/epf-receives-rm40-1b-special-withdrawal-requests-in-just-2-weeks/
Why the 2 buggers keep on harping on this topic? Like Datuk Mydin said,people curi ikan kembong now..to feed hungry mouths.
Lets have GE 15 next month..we shall hear no more crap from them.
The B40 group of people are not doing enough to upskill themselves and some of them don’t even bother about their kids like those basikal lajak parents. their generations to come will always be in the B40 and will continue to the the burden to the remaining 60%. They are not paying any income tax, getting financial aids and now granting special subsidies. they will always rely on the government and tax payers’ money.
The T20 came a long way to be where they are. they worked hard for it. Those that inherited the wealth from their forefathers, they worked hard to grow the wealth. Now they are being penalized for being rich while the B40 is being rewarded for being poor.
Very well said. With and more more capable, tax paying person migrating out of this fail country, the burden to membela those lazy people will become worst. Malaysia is like a kampung family of 10, but only one adult child working to feed everyone. Singapore is like a family of 3, with 2 hard working parents feeding a baby.
Ahmin abang, salary 5k drive BMW, salary 15k drive Kancil, both go to pump petrol.
So meaning 15k salary Kancil got full subsidy, 5k salary BMW no subsidy… its this the SMART system abang ahmin talk about…?
Yes. So finally the luxury car market may collapse.
No more foreign car investor @ Malaysia, Dark Malaysia soon.
Try to review these:
“Celup King on May 23, 2022 at 11:03 am
If a T20 is willing to use a Proton as his daily use, then he is a prudent person, not a spendthrift and deserves to pump RON95.
If a T20 wanna show off that he is rich, then he won’t mind limited to pumping RON97 into his luxury car. He could even put on bumper sticker that reads “Only Drinks RON97 Above!”.”
Well said !
They are using fuel hikes to punish the innocent motorists.
Where and when in the first place is this “addictive fuel subsidy “started ? The rakyat is just an innocent recepient of this commodity call Ron 95.Didn we ask for fuel subsidy?You give,we take.Dont use M40 and T20 as punching bags.
Now they use B40 as “shield’.
Guess from now one the T20s don’t need to pay tax….
Pity T20, gaji Baru start RM5k/ $1150
Dah Sini Sana potong…
BMW Bawa pun secondhand RM60k /$14k
6 tahun BMW pun dah tak bernilai…
Skg, lagi bayar Ron97. Lagi BMW no value..
But, Some Darby memang no worry, don’t worry,
Bcuz searing BMW memang tak laku,
Lagi potong Android Auto/Apple Car Play.
Some Darby boleh Jual BMW EV Tax Free…
First, change the road tax system in Malaysia. Myvi RM90 and BMW1.5L aslo RM90.
Msia will only regress under the current bunch of jokers. He is exaggerating and blowing things out of proportion. When fuel price increase the our income from fuel increases too. The increased in income might not equal the increase in subsidy but it certainly doesnt transalate into full RM28 billion. Abang, offset with the increased income to give a true picture.
You remove blanket subsidy, those hawkers poor or rich will also have an excuse to increase their prices. So now u give rakyat extra RM200 a month for fuel…then everything else in the world increases….and B40 ends up getting even poorer you donkeys
Can the Assmin dude answer this question?
I have a BMW (2004) 3 series
I am B40,but do you mean just because I have an old junk BMW,I cannot be given special subsidy?
Najib said’ Use your brains”.
Retired Senior citizens can get a monthly capped @ RM50 for senior citizens traveling,
A partial subsidization for his 4 weekends traveling for Food.
Every other ppl, got hand, got leg,
work hard and pay Ron95 @ same rate.
Luxury car ady imposed huge excise tax..
EV are luxury car, but Free Tax – meaningless RM200k vehicles.
Now, where the tax goes?
if bmw cannot, mercedes can or not?
I second that
I think Azmin still hesitate kot,
They keep talking, No transparency, No guideline, No implementation, No integraty consideration of Tax collected from T20, Luxury Car, and Makers.
KJ and Team laju and rapid handling Covid19.
Well considered, integrity, ethical, transparent guideline. Implementation with rapid adjustment to suit. Finally, much Better than developed state/country like Taiwan, and Japan situation now.
Do u trust a “lompat ” politician?
If Assmin or KJ is to be chosen as PM in GE 15…the choice would be obvious.
of course azmin is the better PM material bro. he not simply simply anyhow lompat bro. he did it for us bro. he did us to save malaysians from lim guan eng bro. if you want to call him katak, fine, but he is the very definition of katak berprinsip.
assmingor…you deserve Putin”s sarmat missile for tokok.
tahniah azmin. other than miti, you also doing mof and kpdnhep job. our future pm
Tq for your support, I like your name.
Actually how does 20% of people consume 50% of the fuel subsidy??? If you compare car vs motorbike obviously you can get average 3.5L/100km vs car 7L/100km.
Since Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed & Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz all comes or hired by the same party will they get good marks for next election one wonders.
That’s why it’s a good idea that only net tax payer can vote
1. remove all the tax exemptions for luxury car brands like BMW, Merz (and all the brands that all cronies and gov want for their own use). You will see a considerable savings there.
2. Remove and reduce all ministers allowances (seriously, getting paid additional for attending meeting, etc?? that’s part of your job scopes). A lot, I mean a lot (beyond T20). can get helang/elite kind of savings there.
3. Pay cut/increment according to Malaysia economy performance. You guys get paid/elected/hired to manage the country. Not own it.
A man cannot receive the same treatment from another man.
It’s going to fail miserably. Even before we get to that stage, it’s obvious that T20 pays more taxes which in return is used to help the B40 so who is being unfair now? Subsidies are meant for every tax paying citizen. We’re in this together and to do this kinda of crap will only divide the poor and the rich even more.
The govt. should have get rid or replace the fuel subsidy when the fuel price is low now only bising! Azmin and Co. wouldn’t be around after GE15 so why listen to all these future jobless ministers! Sendiri cakap sendiri shiok!
First 100 litre per month subsidize, rest pay full. Since T20 use more and B40 use less according to ministry, this is logical. Use IC to buy. NO IC? Full price for foreigners.
Pakai balik Pak Abdullah Badawi fuel subsidy plan :)
Only an idiot economist only talk about fuel subsidy only without taking into consideration that transportation costs will go up for all goods which in turn caused all goods to rise. Will the govt only subsidize fuel and forget about the rest of the essential goods?
Remove ALL subsidy. FULL STOP.
betul..betul..betul
Tomorrow roti chanai RM5/- a piece
teh tarik $5/- a glass
Tambang bas sekolah ..naik 50%
Grab,taxi….naik 50%
Top Gun moovie…naik 50%
Ex-PH member. What do we expect? Competent? Of course not.
Then why u take salary from those poor? Assuming 20% of tax is from B40
I’ll take BMX then. Still a beemer.
Luxury car are taxed heavily, kenapa nk burden kan lg? Like T20 or M40 tak deserve a good life for their own ka? Yg x patut dpt subsidi ialah politicians, n all kerabat2 diraja.. they should pay double
Firstly, saying that the some (hinting the T20) “do not deserve” these subsidies is inappropriate. Whos is paying the taxes which are used for these subsidies? Leaders in the country ought to be more careful with choices of words.
Secondly, this is not reviewed holistically based on this article. I personally believe there are many who are just at the bordering line of T20 from M40 who stretch themselves to buy a BMW, Mercedes, etc. as a lifestyle choice. Abolishing/reducing fuel subsidies can chase these groups away from spending on such cars in future. The direct implication is that government will receive less tax from sales of these brands.
These kind of strategies cannot promote the country into a higher income nation as what we claim we envision to be.
Can we cut fuel, envoys and car subsidy for ministers? I think that will be a huge bunch of savings…