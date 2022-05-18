In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 18 May 2022 5:16 pm / 2 comments

Time for another round of the weekly fuel price update, with the ministry of finance having announced the latest fuel prices for the coming week of May 19 to 25. After its retail price hit a record high last week, RON 97 has set another record again.

The increase isn’t as dramatic as the whopping 37 sen last week, but the two sen hike for the coming week means that the fuel is now at RM4.33 per litre (RM4.31 last week), a new all-time high for it.

There is of course no change in the price of RON 95 petrol, which has been fixed at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre since February last year. Likewise, that of diesel, which remains at its capped price of RM2.15 per litre for Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends and RM2.35 per litre for Euro 5 B7.

These prices will be effective from midnight tonight until Wednesday, May 25, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 21st edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 175th in total since its introduction in 2019.