11 May 2022

Here’s the weekly fuel price update, with the ministry of finance having announced the latest fuel prices for the coming week of May 12 to 18, and if you’re a RON 97 user, you won’t be liking this very much.

That’s because the particular petrol grade is up by a whopping 37 sen this coming week, bringing its price to RM4.31 per litre (RM3.94 last week). No change to that of RON 95 petrol, with the fuel remaining fixed at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre.

Likewise, diesel is as it has been since its price was capped – Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends continue at RM2.15 per litre, while Euro B7 – which costs 20 sen more per litre – is priced at RM2.35 per litre.

These prices will be effective from midnight tonight until Wednesday, May 18, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 20th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 174th in total since its introduction in 2019.