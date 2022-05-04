In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 4 May 2022 5:15 pm / 0 comments

Time again for the weekly fuel price update, with the ministry of finance having announced the latest fuel prices for the coming week of May 5 to 11.

No change to the price of RON 97 this week, and so the fuel continues at the RM3.94 per litre it was at last week. As for RON 95 petrol, it remains at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre.

Likewise, diesel is as it has been since its price was capped, with Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends staying at RM2.15 per litre, while Euro B7 – which costs 20 sen more per litre – is priced at RM2.35 per litre.

These prices will be effective from midnight tonight until Wednesday, May 11, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 19th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 173rd in total since its introduction in 2019.