In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / 27 April 2022 5:59 pm / 1 comment

Here is the weekly fuel price update from the ministry of finance, which has announced the latest fuel prices for the coming week of April 28 until May 4.

After a brief period of holding steady, the price of RON 97 petrol takes another hike this week by 13 sen to RM3.94 per litre, up from RM3.81 per litre of last week, which was itself unchanged from the second week of April. The status quo remains for RON 95 petrol, holding still at its fixed price of RM2.05 per litre.

Likewise, diesel fuel prices continue as they were since the the price cap was put in place, with Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends remaining at RM2.15 per litre, while the Euro B7 blend of diesel continues to be 20 sen dearer per litre as priced from the beginning of this year, with a 10 sen per litre increase to RM2.35 per litre.

These prices will be effective from midnight tonight until Wednesday, May 4, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 18th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 172nd in total since its introduction in 2019.