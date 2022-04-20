In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 20 April 2022 5:03 pm / 3 comments

Here is the weekly fuel price update, with the ministry of finance having announced the retail prices of fuels for the coming week of April 21 to 27.

The price of RON 97 petrol remains unchanged for the second week running, and so the fuel stays at the RM3.81 per litre it was at last week. As per usual, there’s no price revision for RON 95 petrol, the subsidised fuel – which is not available for sale to foreign-registered vehicles – remaining at its fixed price of RM2.05 per litre.

Similarly, the price of diesel continues as it has been since it was pegged, with Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends remaining at RM2.15 per litre, and Euro B7 – which is now 20 sen more per litre as of this year, as the result of a 10 sen per litre increase – at RM2.35 per litre.

These prices take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, April 27, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 17th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 171st in total since its introduction in 2019.