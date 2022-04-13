In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 13 April 2022 5:10 pm / 4 comments

Time once more for the weekly fuel price update, with the ministry of finance having announced the retail prices of fuels for the coming week of April 14 to 21.

There’s no change to that of RON 97 petrol, so the price of the fuel stays at the RM3.81 per litre it was at last week. As for RON 95 petrol, the subsidised fuel – which is not available for sale to foreign-registered vehicles – remains pegged at RM2.05 per litre.

Likewise, the price of diesel fuels stay fixed, with the Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends at RM2.15 per litre and Euro B7 – which is now 20 sen more per litre as of this year, as the result of a 10 sen per litre increase – at RM2.35 per litre.

These prices take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, April 20, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 16th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 170th in total since its introduction in 2019.