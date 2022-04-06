In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / 6 April 2022 5:17 pm / 0 comments

Here comes the weekly update for fuel prices in Malaysia, and the ministry of finance has announced the retail prices for fuels for the coming week of April 7 to 13, 2022.

Regular users of RON 97 petrol can breathe slightly easier this week, as the price of the premium petrol has decreased by 10 sen from the current RM3.91 per litre of last week, to RM3.81 per litre for the coming week. As before, the status quo remains for RON 95 petrol, which is subsidised by the government and remains pegged to RM2.05 per litre, which is not applicable to foreign-registered vehicles.

Similarly, diesel fuels follow suit and stay right where they were in pricing, with the Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends of diesel at RM2.15 per litre and Euro B7 at RM2.35 per litre; this is now 20 sen more per litre from the beginning of this year as the result of a 10 sen per litre increase.

These prices take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, April 13, 2022, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 15th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 169th in total since its introduction in 2019.