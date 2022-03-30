In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 30 March 2022 5:08 pm / 0 comments

Time once more for the weekly fuel price update, with the ministry of finance having announced the retail prices of fuel for the coming week of March 31 to April 6. Not so pleasant news again for RON 97 petrol users, because the price of the fuel is on the way up once more, after having dropped last week.

For the coming week, RON 97 will be priced at RM3.91 per litre, which is an eight sen increase from the RM3.83 per litre it was at last week. There is of course no change to that of RON 95, which is subsidised by the government and is capped at RM2.05 per litre.

Likewise, the price of diesel continues to remain at their fixed prices, with Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends at RM2.15 per litre and Euro 5 B7 – which is now 20 sen more per litre as a result of a 10 sen increase at the start of the year – at RM2.35 per litre.

These prices take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, April 6, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 14th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for 2022, and the 168th in total since the system was introduced in 2019.