Time again for the weekly fuel price update, with the ministry of finance having announced the retail prices of fuel for the coming week of March 24 to 30. After weeks of increase, there’s finally some respite for those using RON 97 petrol, at least for the coming week.

That’s because the price of RON 97 has dropped to RM3.83 per litre, down by 17 sen from the RM4.00 per litre it was at last week. No change of course with RON 95, which remains at its capped, subsidised price of RM2.05 per litre.

As it is with RON 95 petrol, the price of diesel continues to remain fixed, with Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends at RM2.15 per litre, and Euro 5 B7 – which is now 20 sen more per litre as a result of a 10 sen increase at the start of the year – at RM2.35 per litre.

These prices take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, March 30, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 13th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for 2022, and the 167th in total since the system was introduced in 2019.