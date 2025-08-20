Luxury vehicle, property ownership to be among added criteria in determining RON95 subsidy eligibility

In Local News / by Mick Chan / August 20 2025 10:48 am

Ownership of property and luxury vehicles will be among the additional criteria in determining an individual’s eligibility for the RON95 petrol subsidy, reported Free Malaysia Today.

Other criteria also includes monthly income, and the government is guided by details from various data sources, said prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also finance minister, in a written parliamentary reply to former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob who requested an explanation on how eligible groups would be identified.

Eligibility will be determined by cross-referencing multiple data sources, including income records from the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) and household income surveys (HIS) from the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM), The Edge Malaysia reported.

In July, Anwar announced that the prices of subsidised RON 95 petrol will be reduced to RM1.99 per litre when the targeted subsidy of the fuel begins later this year. Details of the fuel subsidy rationalisation plan are to be announced in September, the prime minister stated in his speech in July.

The finance ministry said that it will work closely with the ministry of domestic trade and cost of living (KPDN) to monitor the stability of fuel prices and to protect the public’s interest once the RON95 subsidy rationalisation is enforced, according to the report.

The framework will also leverage data from PADU, the government’s socio-economic database, second finance minister Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan said earlier this month.

Only non-citizens and those with the financial means to afford unsubsidised fuel will not be eligible for the subsidy, which currently costs the government around RM19 billion a year, the finance ministry stated. The transition from a blanket subsidy to a targeted subsidy system could save the government around RM8 billion a year, the finance ministry said previously.

