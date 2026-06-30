Malaysian fuel prices July 1 to 8, 2026 – diesel, RON95, RON97 all down 10 sen; RM2.10 Budi Diesel starts

In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / by Anthony Lim / June 30 2026 5:26 pm

In line with the introduction of the Budi Madani Diesel (Budi Diesel) subsidised diesel programme tomorrow, July 1, the ministry of finance has announced the prices of fuels for the coming week of July 1 to 8, 2026. This week’s price announcement has an extra day, but the schedule will then follow the usual Wednesday routine from next week on.

First up, prices of unsubsidised fuels, and we start with diesel. The retail price of unsubsidised B10/B15 diesel is now RM3.97 per litre, down 10 sen from last week, and as such the Euro 5 B7 blend, which is 20 sen per litre more than the B10/B15 blends, drops to RM4.17 per litre.

As announced previously, the retail price of diesel fuel of the B10 and B15 blends for Malaysian citizens will now be RM2.10 per litre from tomorrow, July 1, applicable across the whole country (Peninsular Malaysia as well as East Malaysia), at a quota of 200 litres, shared with Budi95 for eligible users.

As for petrol, the price of unsubsidised RON 95 drops 10 sen to RM3.37 per litre, while the price of RON 97 also drops by 10 sen to RM4.00 per litre from their respective prices last week.

Of course, subsidised RON 95 under the Budi Madani RON 95 (Budi95) scheme remains at RM1.99 per litre, with Malaysians holding a valid driving licence being eligible for the fuel at a monthly quota that is temporarily adjusted to 200 litres per month.

These prices take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, July 8, 2026. This is the 28th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for 2026, and the 391st in total since the format was introduced at the start of 2019.

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