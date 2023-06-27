Malaysian highway concessionaires urged to provide facilities for big bike riders to reduce accident risk

A request has gone out from the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) asking highway concessionaires to provide and upgrade facilities for riders of high powered motorcycles. This is to reduce the risk of accidents and fatalities to riders says LLM chairman Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias.
Jalaluddin said in a Berita Harian report several motorcycle lanes are unsafe for use by motorcycles with large displacement engines. “For example, there are motorcycle lanes in Penang and Ipoh where the entry is unsuitable for use by big bikes. This indirectly leads to the possibility of an accident occurring,” he said.
Aside from that, highway concessionaires should identify hot spots where motorcycle lanes need to be upgraded. Besides that, Jalaluddin also mentioned all highways should be monitored for cleanliness, lighting and the use of closed circuit television (CCTV) in the effort to increase highway user safety.
“Many reported accidents occur during rainy periods after motorcyclists elect to take shelter under bridges. The latest incident saw three riders lose their lives after being struck by another vehicle while taking shelter last June 4,” added Jalaluddin. He said 200 fatal accidents involving riders on highways were recorded, along with 1,906 cases and serious injuries and 1,064 reports of light injuries.
This is not a new request from authorities for highway concessionaires to upgrade facilities for motorcyclists including two guidelines on motorcycle shelters and motorcycle lane geometry. In 2017, the Public Works Department (JKR) asked concessionaires to provide more motorcycle lanes, as well as building rain shelters based on the accident statistics for motorcyclists, a view echoed by the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) in 2018.
Comments
You pay road tax you deserved the rights.
True… Rm350 Roadtax and the amount of tax paid on expensive tires that last only few thousand KM should deserve something. Then again highway are private so not sure.
Malaysian roads should be exclusively exclusive, we need each road & highway to have individual lanes each;
1 lane for tractors & backhoe,
1 lane for slowpokes & buses,
1 lane just for overtaking & undertaking,
1 lane for normal speed cars,
1 lane for speedsters, sportscar & VIP cars,
1 lane for polis, bomba, ambulance, mentri, Isteri YAB PM, & others with siren sesuka hati,
and 1 lane for devil motors & big bikes.
3 lanes is not enough, see Dubai every road has 5 lanes. Here we need 7 lanes each way and that is just minimum.
but you didn’t pay tol…
F off. Those riders are more often hobbyists as opposed to people who actually can only afford a motorbike to move about. Just treat them as cars and charge them tolls and make them follow the car lanes as how cars do. Bikes 2/3 the size of the car and still cut here cut there these mfs.
because same mentality as mat rempit, eventho the bike is slightly bigger.
Yo, check out the Malaysia road rule first. There’s no law stating that motorbikes cannot lane filter, so that means lane filtering is allowed and it is legal.
How does a big bike more dangerous than Kapchai?
To me they are recklessly speeding, and not easy to get Saman too.
Want racing, boleh bayar masuk Sepang Circuit.
why they should be given such treatment? Not paying any toll fee either. Why is such discrimination? They should just follow the same law as everyone else, stop speeding and splitting in highways. that’s it.
You pay toll too to speed off in the middle of the road/highway
Bayar Tol la
Setuju!!!!
harap bila dah bayo, boleh la buat lorong khas utk rider.. siap sama ngan kereta macam lorong sendiri, ada support dari peronda lebuhraya, lampu dll
How you built also they won’t use the bike lane. Just scape the bike lane and extend the normal vehicle lane.
they dont pay tolls right? these big bikes?
and they couldnt care less about the rest right
so whats special for them?
Ride slowly and obey the traffic rules la..
The rest of the road users have to risk ourselves driving along with the big 10 tonnes 20 tonnes lorries. Accidents involving lorries and cars are much higher.. what makes superbike riders so special?
so a T20 bike live is important.
but a B40 bike is worth nothing.
nice job, whoever did the proposal.
also car drivers langsung tak hirau, eventho they pay for the highways.
First of all, why all of you are ranting against the superbikers? Prolly some of you cannot even afford a bike but talk kok too much!
It’s LLM who requested/proposed for superbike lanes, not the biker community! So you mau marah marah dorg la!
Talk about rights, we are also paying road tax, we also drive car and pay toll… you think we ride our superbike 24/7 ka….tolol.
you asked WHY we dislike superbikes? YOU are the reason we dislike superbikes. YOU think we cannot afford superbikes? Your cheapo bikes are not even worth a Perodua Alza price tag ok. Our cars are more expensive than your 100K bike, but we dont go around pretending to be rich and show off like your superbikers.
You want special treatment because you have a bike? Then pay highway tols like other road users. Since you proud to be rich, then dont ask for handouts. PAY UP.
I wanted to disagree, but what you said hit home to much. Many of these big bike owners are so arrogant. They think they are riding a 1 million dollar bike. A car easily cost more than these used superbikes.
Hello Mr. Hailak Underwater, read my comment again…you think we got time to show off our bike ka… bikers are more helpful on the road, plus most of the bikers are also own cars.
I drive my car daily, at times my bike. The problem here is who requested for super bike lanes, its LLM, not the biker community why so upset with the bikers?!
correction, a lot of these superbikes cost like kacang puteh only. go cari and see. Especially those with foreign SG plates, are write-off bikes. cheap garbage.
Actually it doesn’t matter what type of vehicle you use & what you have paid for. In the end, everyone is subject to the natural laws of physics is a deciding factor of whether there’ll be an accident or not.
Highway toll concessionaires please provide SEPARATE LANE/ROAD for the kapchai ‘Superman’ riders so they don’t kill other road users. Killing themselves is optional
datuk rempits kbkb
What special treatment? Why are these faeces so entitled? What “facilities” nonsense is this? Reckless speeding kills. It is that simple and absolutely non-negotiable. Roads and highways are for commuting, not racing, not stunts, not hobbies. If you die, please don’t take others with you. To hell with them and those who empower and facilitate them!
minta dia bayar tol macam pengguna highway lain, terus terdiam.
You should charge toll for them. Can buy bike so expensive can’t pay toll