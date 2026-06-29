Budi Diesel early access rollout proceeds smoothly – 1 million litres worth RM2.1 mil sold at RM2.15, first day

In Local News / by Anthony Lim / June 29 2026 11:38 am

The finance ministry said that the first day of early access for the implementation of the Budi Madani (Budi Diesel) programme for eligible private diesel vehicle owners in Peninsular Malaysia went smoothly, with the MyKad verification system at petrol stations operating as intended, without any complaints or serious problems reported by subsidy recipients or oil companies.

In a statement, the ministry said that during the first day of early access on June 27, almost 24,000 transactions were recorded, involving the purchase of almost one million litres of subsidised diesel worth RM2.1 million at the revised price of RM2.15 per litre. The number of transactions since then has reached more than 40,000.

The early access for users in the peninsular paves the way for the full implementation of Budi Diesel nationwide starting on July 1, 2026. Starting from that date, eligible citizens can purchase subsidised diesel at a price of RM2.10 per litre nationwide via MyKad verification. As highlighted earlier, this will be available at a monthly quota of 200 litres, shared with Budi95.

The programme will only involve B10/B15 diesel, as B7 diesel will remain unsubsidised and will continue following the prevailing market rate for the fuel as it goes along, in an approach similar to that for petrol, where RON 95 is subsidised for Malaysians under Budi95, while RON 97 is not.

Meanwhile, the official Budi Madani portal has received more than 18,000 applications for the additional 100 litres of subsidised diesel as of 10pm on Sunday, June 28. The ministry added that applications for the additional 100 litre quota for subsidised diesel can be submitted online through the Budi Madani portal, while assistance is available at inland revenue board (LHDN) offices, urban transformation centres (UTCs), and service counters by oil companies.

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