JPJ to clamp down on KLIA taxi touts – to start 24-hour enforcement at KLIA1 and 2 from next week

In Local News, Public Transport / by Anthony Lim / July 7 2026 11:00 am

The issue of illegal taxi touts operating at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) has been around for a while, resistant to the usual operations carried out against them. Now, the road transport department (JPJ) says that it is set to take sterner, and more consistent, action against such activities.

As the New Straits Times reports, the department has announced that it will strengthen enforcement at both KLIA Terminal 1 (T1) and T2 by increasing the number of personnel to carry out 24-hour patrols and monitoring of illegal touting, or ulat, activities.

According to JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli, these measures will be implemented starting next week, following instructions from the transport ministry for more effective action on this front. “I have asked the Selangor JPJ deputy director (Datuk Ahmad Kamarunzaman Mehat) to increase the number of its personnel to be stationed at KLIA,” he said.

Aedy Fadly said that at present, only 17 JPJ personnel are stationed at KLIA1, with shifts assigned from 7am to midnight, while no personnel are specifically stationed at KLIA2. “Next week, we will issue instructions, and some duty officers will be permanently stationed at KLIA1 and 2 to carry out patrols,” he said.

“After this, we will implement a three-shift assignment across 24 hours, because this ulat activity occurs at any time, including as early as 4am, when flights start arriving,” he said, adding that the department would place officers with higher grades to lead enforcement units at both terminals to ensure that monitoring and enforcement operations are carried out more effectively.

He said the stricter measures were being made to ensure that the country’s entry points are free from such illegal activities, which portray a negative image of the country. He added that JPJ is also collaborating with Malaysia Airports Holdings (MAHB) to enhance announcements to passengers through displays at airport terminals, so that they only use legitimate and licensed transportation services.

Regarding enforcement efforts, Aedy Fadly said a total of 151 vehicles were inspected in operations carried out from January to June this year, and of the total, action was taken against 131 vehicles, Berita Harian reports.

From June 12 to 26, a total of 54 vehicles were seized from illegal touts, including foreigners, who had been targeting tourists at both terminals. A total of 76 notices were issued, including six to foreigners, for offences under the Land Public Transport Act (APAD) 2010.

“Of the 54 vehicles seized, 27 involved private vehicles, two company vehicles, nine taxis and 16 e-hailing vehicles. The scammers were detected targeting newly-arrived tourists at the arrivals hall by offering transportation services without permits at fares much higher than the actual rates,” he said.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.