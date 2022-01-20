In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 20 January 2022 11:55 am / 1 comment

The semiconductor chip shortage continues to be an issue affecting carmakers, as Toyota has recently announced it will reduce its global production plan in February 2022 by around 150,000 units.

The carmaker originally expected to make 700,000 units in the coming month to meet strong demand, but the lack of chips across all industries has forced it reconsider. As a result of this adjustment, Toyota foresees its production forecast of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021) to be lower than its previous forecast of nine million units.

In February, Toyota will suspend operations at 11 production lines in eight plants located in Japan, with several models being affected. These include those from Toyota’s line-up like the GR Yaris, Corolla, RAV4, Harrier, Yaris Cross and others, as well as Lexus models from the UX to the LS.

During the previous financial year (FY2021), Toyota managed to deliver 9.087 million vehicles, which includes those from its luxury brand, Lexus. Prior to that, in FY2020, that figure was 9.466 million vehicles, with the drop accompanied by a reduction in operating income.