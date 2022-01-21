In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 21 January 2022 10:27 am / 0 comments

Introduced in June last year, the latest Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Series has proven to be incredibly popular among car buyers, with demand outweighing supply considerably. With orders pouring in at likely a fast pace, the situation has become so serious that Toyota has had to issue an apology to its customers.

Why? Well, on Toyota’s Japanese website, the company stated that the delivery time of the Land Cruiser is now around four years! That’s longer than most supercars that can take anywhere between six months to two years to be delivered after an order is placed. Some supercar manufacturers require their buyers to sign a declaration that they are not purchasing a vehicle for export or resale purposes, and the same is of the Land Cruiser, but not for such conventional reasons.

“Thank you for considering and ordering our vehicle. We sincerely apologise for the fact that [the] Land Cruiser has been very well received not only in Japan but also around the world, and it is expected that it will take a long time to deliver it after receiving an order. The delivery time for ordering from now on may be about four years. We will do our utmost to shorten the delivery time of our customers, and we appreciate your understanding,” read the carmaker’s statement.

As a recap, the Land Cruiser is underpinned by a new ladder frame version (GA-F) of the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA), which is not only 20% stiffer than the previous 200 Series that has been around since 2007 but helps save up to 200 kg.

The off-roader is available with a V35A-FTS 3.5 litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine that makes 415 PS and 650 Nm of torque and/or an all-new F33A-FTV 3.3 litre turbodiesel making 309 PS and 700 Nm. Both engines are mated to a Direct Shift 10-speed automatic gearbox and a four-wheel drive system. In some markets, the 1GR-FE 4.0 litre naturally-aspired V6 carried over from the previous model is also available, mated to a six-speed automatic.