26 July 2021

Buyers of the 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Series range in Japan are required to confirm that they will not resell their newly-purchased vehicles on to other parties in a bid to stop them from falling into the hands of terrorist groups, Japanese site Creative311 has reported.

This has been reported to be in the form of requiring the vehicle’s buyers to sign a declaration that they are not purchasing the new Land Cruiser for export or resale purposes, in order to avoid “major problems that threaten global security,” as translated from the original document in Japanese. There have been 22,000 pre-orders for the Land Cruiser 300 Series, the report said.

Well known for its products’ longevity even in harsh conditions, Toyota in 2015 stated it cooperated with an inquiry by the United States Treasury Department looking into how militant groups had acquired large volumes of Toyota vehicles, Automotive News reported at the time.

In response to the investigation at the time, Toyota USA stated: “Toyota has a strict policy to not sell vehicles to potential purchasers who may use or modify them for paramilitary or terrorist activities, and we have procedures and contractual commitments in place to prevent our products from being diverted for unauthorised military use,” it said.

“However, it is impossible for any automaker to control indirect or illegal channels through which our vehicles could be misappropriated, stolen or resold by independent third parties. We are committed to complying fully with the laws and regulations of each country or region where we operate, and require our dealers and distributors to do the same,” it continued.

The goal of offering a robust product for use in tough conditions remains Toyota’s aim with the latest Land Cruiser, which continues to use ladder-frame construction in its latest guise employing the Toyota GA-F platform from the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) family.

The debut of the Land Cruiser 300 brought a range of three engines; two petrol units and one diesel. These are comprised of a 3.5 litre twin-turbocharged V6 with 415 PS and 650 Nm of torque, while the diesel is a 3.3 litre twin-turbo V6 unit with 309 PS and 700 Nm of torque. Both this and the 3.5L petrol are paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission, while selected markets will get a naturally aspirated petrol V6 with a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Safety kit in the Land Cruiser 300 includes Toyota Safety Sense, which includes collision avoidance and mitigation for pedestrians in daytime and at night as well as for cyclists in daytime, detection of oncoming vehicles at intersections and oncoming pedestrians crossing the street when the vehicle in turning in either direction, and emergency steering and crash avoidance function that further assists with steering and lane keeping.

