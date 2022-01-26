In BMW, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 26 January 2022 11:17 am / 0 comments

BMW has given the entire 8 Series range – Coupe (G15), Convertible (G14) and Gran Coupe (G16) – a facelift, with all three body styles set to go on sale in Europe from March 2022. Apart from a few visual tweaks, the 8 Series models also benefit from some equipment changes but retain the same petrol and diesel powertrains as before.

Starting with the exterior, all model variants now come with the M Sport package as standard, which comes with aerodynamically optimised front and rear aprons. New here are the redesigned air intake inlays on the front bumper that are complemented by a rear diffuser insert finished in Dark Shadow metallic and M Sport brakes with blue calipers.

The M850i xDrive variants of the 8 Series also come with M exterior mirrors that were previously reserved for the M8 series. A front spoiler lip is also part of the M850i xDrive’s standard kit, along more powerful brakes and a rear spoiler for the coupe model – these are also offered for lesser variants as part of the M Sports Package Pro option.

The M850i xDrive variants are also available with the M Performance Package, which includes the M High Gloss Shadow Line kit for black brake calipers, M Shadow Line lights with dark inserts and a black rear spoiler (coupe only). To mark the 50th anniversary of BMW M, all 8 Series models can be specified with the classic BMW Motorsport logo on the bonnet, boot lid and wheel hub covers instead of the usual BMW emblems.

The easiest way to spot the new 8 Series models is the grille, which now have kidney bars with a distinctive U-profile. More than that, the grille is now an Iconic Glow item, so the kidney elements are illuminated, just as they are on some other BMW models. Adaptive LED headlamps flank the flashy new snout, and they can be upgraded to the Laserlight system as an option.

Joining the exterior revisions is a choice of four new metallic body finishes (Skyscraper Grey, San Remo Green, M Portimao Blue and BMW Individual Frozen Tanzanite Blue), plus a selection of updated wheels.

For something even more unique, BMW also revealed it is collaborating with United States artist Jeff Koons to ready a special “The 8 x Jeff Koons” based on the M850i xDrive Gran Coupe. This will be revealed on February 17, although it’s unknown if the public will be able to buy one, as was the case with the M4 Competition x Kith. Koons has worked with the carmaker in the past, as back in 2010, he applied his talent on the M3 GT2 Art Car that took part in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Inside, things remain largely unchanged from before, save for the upgraded (and standard) Live Cockpit Professional system that now comes with a 12.3-inch central infotainment touchscreen that is larger than the previous 10.25-inch unit. This is paired with the same 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and you there’s still a variety of connected services available.

On the safety and driver assistance front, the 8 Series gets the Driving Assistant and Parking Assistant packages as standard, which can be further improved by specifying Driving Assist Professional for even more features.

In terms of powertrains, there are four available for all the body styles, starting with the 840i that features a B58 3.0 litre turbocharged straight-six pumping out a slightly lower 333 PS (329 hp or 245 kW) from 5,500-6,250 rpm – previously 340 PS (335 hp or 250 kW) – and the same 500 Nm of torque from 1,700-4,000 rpm. The B58 drives the rear wheels but can also be specified with the xDrive system for all-wheel drive, forming the second powertrain option.

The step up from the 840i/840i xDrive is the M850i xDrive, which comes with a N63 4.4 litre twin-turbo V8 delivering 530 PS (523 hp or 390 kW) from 5,500-6,000 rpm and 750 Nm from 1,800-4,600 rpm. Rounding up the list is 840d xDrive that brings a B57 3.0 litre turbodiesel straight-six with and 48-volt mild hybrid system for 340 PS (335 hp or 250 kW) at 4,400 rpm and 700 Nm from 1,750-2,250 rpm.

All engines are paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, with acceleration times ranging from 5.5 seconds to 3.9 seconds depending on their outputs. Regardless of powertrain, the top speed is capped at 250 km/h across the board.

