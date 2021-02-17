In BMW, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 17 February 2021 12:39 pm / 0 comments

BMW Australia will be launching the limited edition 330i Iconic Edition soon, with production limited to just 200 units. Pricing starts from AUD$81,900 (RM256k) and comes included with over AUD$10,000 (RM31k) worth of options.

To start, there will only be two colours available (Mineral White and Black Sapphire), and each of them is limited to 100 units. Standard items include M Sport package with M Sport Aerodynamics pack, BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line, M Sport brakes, and black 19-inch M light alloy wheels.

Also on are Adaptive M Suspension, M rear spoiler, BMW door projectors and carbon-fibre mirror caps, as well as BMW’s Visibility Package that comprises the Iconic Glow grille with illuminated strakes, BMW laser light, powered sunroof and ambient lighting. That’s quite a generous amount of kit, we think.

For the cabin, the Iconic Edition gets black Vernasca leather upholstery, anthracite headlining, heads-up display, and BMW Live Cockpit Professional. The last item includes a 12.3-inch digital display for the driver and a 10.25-inch infotainment display in the centre, featuring the Connected Package Professional with wireless smartphone integration. There’s also a Qi wireless smartphone charging tray, M seat belts, and heated front seats.

No changes have been made to the powertrain, so the ubiquitous B48 2.0 litre four-cylinder mill continues to provide 258 hp and 400 Nm of torque to the rear axle via a ZF eight-speed automatic gearbox. The 0-100 km/h sprint is done in 5.8 seconds, with rated fuel consumption is from 5.8 to 6.1 litres per 100 km.