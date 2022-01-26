In International News / By Anthony Lim / 26 January 2022 11:56 am / 0 comments

While car sales in Thailand’s suffered a dip in 2021, with the TIV falling by 4.2% from that of the year before, vehicle production picked up compared to 2020, and so did vehicle exports. While last year’s export volume fell short of a million units, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) is optimistic that 2022 will see exports crossing the million mark for the first time in two years, the Bangkok Post reports.

In 2019, Thailand exported around a million units, but the arrival of Covid-19 saw car production for export decreasing to 704,626 units in 2020. The volume of exports increased to 956,530 units last year, and the federation is expecting it to attain pre-2020 levels this year.

“The export sector looks set to be healthy and benefit the Thai automotive industry this year. We expect car manufacturing for export to grow by 4.54% to around one million units this year,” said Surapong Paisitpatanapong, vice-chairman and spokesman for the FTI’s automotive club.

In 2021, total production increased by 18.12% to 1.68 million units, surpassing the production target of 1.55 to 1.60 million units that was initially set for the year. This year, the club believes total production can reach 1.8 million units, with 800,000 of these set for domestic sales.

To meet that target, the FTI is hoping that there will be limited impact from Covid-19 this year, and that the global semiconductor shortage will not affect production beyond what it has done so far.