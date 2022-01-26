In International News / By Mick Chan / 26 January 2022 12:12 pm / 0 comments

Car sales in Thailand dropped 17.2% in December and 4.2% overall last year, due to outbreaks of the coronavirus and the shortage of microchips required in the manufacture of vehicles, Bangkok Post reported the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) as saying this week.

The reductions meant that a total of 86,145 cars were sold in the final month of last year and 759,119 in total for 2021, according to the FTI.

Forecast numbers for our northern neighbours are aimed at 800,000 to 850,000 vehicle sales, or a targeted gain of between 5.4% to 12%, and these are predicted to be made possible by the easing of travel restrictions as well as overall economic recovery, according to the FTI’s spokesperson for the automotive industry division Surapong Paisitpattanapong.

For comparison, a total of 508,911 vehicles were sold in Malaysia in 2021, of which 452,663 were passenger vehicles and 56,248 were commercial vehicles. The month of December recorded 65,184 vehicle registrations in Malaysia, or a gain of almost 10% over the figure achieved in November 2021.

Meanwhile in terms of vehicle exports from Thailand, car exports gained 48% in the month of December compared to the same month one year ago, according to the FTI. The federation has predicted car exports from Thailand to icnrease by 4.3% to one million units in 2022, according to the report.