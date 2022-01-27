In Bikes, Harley-Davidson, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 27 January 2022 1:19 pm / 0 comments

Coming in a new dark-and-bronze finish is the 2022 Harley-Davidson Road Glide ST and Street Glide ST Grand American tourers. Both bagger style tourers come in a blacked out finish with use of chrome confined to the pushrod tubes and valves covers, as well as machined cylinder fins.

The Road Glide ST and Street Glide ST are identically powered by Harley-Davidson’s Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-twin, displacing 1,923 cc. Power with a high-performance camshaft, a high-flow intake, and high-performance exhaust is claimed to be 105 hp at 5,020 rpm with 168 Nm of torque at 3,750 rpm.

2022 Harley-Davidson Street Glide ST

Different fairings distinguish the pair of tourers, the Road Glide ST coming with the aerodynamic shark nose Road Glide fairing while the Street Glide ST sports the iconic Harley-Davidson batwing fairing.

Brembo does the braking for Harley-Davidson’s tourers, using Reflex linked braking that connects the front and rear brakes with ABS as standard. Selecting the cornering ABS option gives cornering ABS, electronically linked braking, cornering traction control, drag torque slip control (wheelspin control), vehicle hold control and tyre pressure monitoring.

2022 Harley-Davidson Road Glide ST

Suspension at the front uses 49 mm diameter telescopic forks, non-adjustable while the rear is held up with a preload-adjustable monoshock. Riding conveniences include electronic cruise control, Harley-Davidson Boom Box infotainment with touch screen, keyless start with built-in security system and LED lighting throughout.

Two colour options are available for the 2022 Road Glide ST and Street Glide ST – Vivid Black and Gunship Grey. Pricing in Malaysia for the 2021 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special 114 in Vivid Black is RM171,900 while the Street Glide Special 114 retails at RM169,900.

