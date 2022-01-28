In Cars, International News, Nissan / By Matthew H Tong / 28 January 2022 10:39 am / 0 comments

A successor to the popular Nissan Micra has just been confirmed, and it will be a fully electric model. It shares the same CMF B-EV platform as the Renault 5, which is also an iconic hatch being reborn as an EV.

The move is part of the Alliance’s multi-billion investment into electrification, with the Micra forming the entry-level line-up in Nissan’s range. According to Nissan, the CMF B-EV platform allows companies within the Alliance to maintain unique styling for their respective brands, while also reducing costs and power consumption by 33% and 10% respectively.

Nissan CEO Ashwani Gupta said: “This all-new model will be designed by Nissan and engineered and manufactured by Renault using our new common platform, maximising the use of our Alliance assets while maintaining its Nissan-ness.”

“This is a great example of the Alliance’s ‘smart differentiation’ approach. Succeeding our iconic Micra, I am sure this new model will provide further excitement to our customers in Europe,” Gupta added. A theoretical range cap of 400 km is possible, the Alliance said.

The CMF B-EV platform is one of five electric platforms the Alliance has planned to launch, and they will underpin at least 35 new EVs by 2030. Among them include the delayed Ariya SUV (pictured above) and the Megane E-Tech. There’s also the Nissan Townstar, which replaces the e-NV200 as Nissan’s small electric van. More details on the new Micra will be revealed in due course.