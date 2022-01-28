In Cars, Videos / By Anthony Lim / 28 January 2022 11:11 pm / 0 comments

Ah, motor oils. A subject that invites plenty of opinions, from brands and types to weight, or more specifically, the viscosity. The last is in itself full of polarising viewpoints – is thinner the way to go, or is thicker better?

Take a look around and you’ll find that fill requirements for modern engines now specify lighter weight multi-grade oils. While 20W-50 viscosity oils were the definition decades ago, these days you’ll find 5W-30 or 10W-30 oils being commonplace, and for good reason. Car engines have gotten much better over the years, with tighter tolerances, and lighter oils take advantage of these to offer better performance and efficiency.

But, can you go to 0W? You might hear lines like “too thin, and it’ll evaporate,” or that perennial favourite, “don’t, the engine will blow,” but the reality is that unless you have an archaic clunker, your car will be able to use a 0W-30 multi-grade without suffering any catastrophic effects.

In this video, the #KemonCrew go through thick and thin in their usual lubricious manner, but it’s left to our man Hafriz Shah to dispense the legitimate advice. Watch the video for his explanation on why thinner doesn’t mean less protection.