In Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 28 January 2022 4:00 pm / 0 comments

Sime Darby Auto Selection (SDAS), the pre-owned car division of Sime Darby Motors in Malaysia, has announced a partnership with Bosch to equip its multi-brand service centre located in Glenmarie with world-class workshop facilities.

“Our partnership with Bosch will ensure that our workshop is future-ready by offering a comprehensive range of world-class professional diagnostic and repair solutions as well as superior auto parts and accessories that are suitable for the multi-brand car models and brands that we service,” said Vi Thim Juan, managing director of SDAS.

He added that even with the incorporation of Bosch’s systems and components, customers can expect quality repairs and services for their cars at competitive prices. SDAS’ service centre serves to complement existing after-sales service by OEMs, allowing owners of post-warranty vehicles to enjoy the same quality of service provided by brand-specific authorised service centres.

The service centre is staffed by a team of highly trained and skilled technicians that can handle all car models, including hybrid and electric vehicles. Besides vehicle maintenance and repairs, vehicle inspection and cleaning services are also available at the facility.

“Our partnership with Sime Darby Auto Selection is an excellent means for Bosch to showcase our products and services that are innovative, sustainable, safe, exciting and which fulfils all our customers’ requirements. Through the collaboration, embracing the new norm will be a breeze as the designated SDAS service centre will feature all of Bosch AA’s consumer automotive needs under one roof,” said Dillion Goh, country manager of Bosch Automotive Aftermarket Malaysia.

“This alliance will result in long-term peace of mind for customers that visit the service centre. Bosch is committed to continuously invent new and refined products to feature the latest technology that withstand the tides of the future, to create solutions that make tomorrow hassle-free and to shape various solutions that keep consumers safe on the road,” he added.

Located at Lot 33, Temasya Industrial Park, Glenmarie, Shah Alam, the SDAS service centre operates from 9am to 5pm, Mondays to Fridays, and 9am to 12.30pm on Saturdays. The centre is closed on Sundays.