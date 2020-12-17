In Cars, Local News / By Danny Tan / 17 December 2020 5:10 pm / 0 comments

Sime Darby Auto Selection (SDAS) has opened its first ever multi-brand service centre for post-warranty vehicles. The Glenmarie outlet promises a price point that’s competitive with independent workshops.

SDAS’ service centre uses “state-of-the-art equipment” manned by “highly-trained and skilled technicians”. Meant to complement existing after-sales service by OEMs, owners of post-warranty vehicles will be able to enjoy the same quality of service provided by brand-specific authorised service centres, SDAS says.

“The opening of this new after-service facility is very timely to meet the changing demands of car owners, who are always on the lookout for alternatives after their car warranty expires. With this one-stop service centre, car owners and especially those with multiple car brands will enjoy the convenience of a one-stop service centre that offers high quality service, at an unrivalled price,” said Jeffrey Gan, MD of retail and distribution at Sime Darby Motors.

“Customers today are more knowledgeable and aware of the changing trends in the market. With the new and innovative Sime Darby Auto Selection Service Centre, we hope to instil customer confidence so that this becomes their go-to centre for all their vehicle maintenance needs,” he added.

Besides basic oil change jobs, the SDAS SC also provides services such as tyre alignment and balancing, air-con and car disinfection service, repairs, car washes and vehicle inspection.

Located at Lot 33, Temasya Industrial Park, Glenmarie, the 4,117 sq.ft. facility houses six service bays and a customer lounge with free WiFi and refreshments. Those unable to personally send in their cars can also arrange for pick-up and delivery service. Operation hours are from 9am to 5pm on Mondays to Fridays, and 9am to 12.30pm on Saturdays. To book a service, call 03-40652502.

In another move to target out-of-warranty cars, Sime Darby Motors (SDM) recently teamed up with SpareXhub to digitalise the customer experience and offer an additional avenue to purchase genuine automotive spare parts at competitive prices. SDM owns BMW dealership Auto Bavaria, Volvo dealership Swedish Auto, and is the official importer/distributor for Jaguar Land Rover, Hyundai and Porsche, among other brands in Malaysia. SDAS is its pre-owned division.