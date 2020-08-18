In Cars, Local News, Porsche / By Danny Tan / 18 August 2020 2:44 pm / 0 comments

Has it been really 10 years? Time flies, and Sime Darby Auto Performance (SDAP) is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, having started business in Malaysia in 2010, taking over from Auto Eurokars. The sole authorised importer and distributor of Porsche vehicles and parts in the country has since then overseen 36 model launches and 50 driving experience programmes and track days.

“We can’t help but feel a little nostalgic on all the Porsche moments we’ve created with our supporters and enthusiasts throughout the decade. From modest beginnings and only one Porsche Centre in Glenmarie at our inception, we’ve invested substantially to continue to grow our dealer network in major cities across the northern, central and southern region to bring new levels of quality customer and ownership experience,” said SDAP CEO Christopher Hunter.

“Starting from our very first local launch with the second-generation Cayenne to the recent 718 Cayman GT4 and 718 Spyder launch, we hope to continue to achieve greater heights of sports car fascination and evolve the brand in the country even more with our iconic sports cars,” he added.

In terms of geographical footprint, SDAP started off with the legacy Porsche Centre in Glenmarie, before opening Porsche Centre Sungai Besi, Porsche Centre Penang and the new flagship Porsche Centre Ara Damansara that will be opened soon. There will also be a Porsche Centre Johor Bahru come next year. Also coming in 2020 is the Porsche Taycan.

To commemorate the milestone, customers will receive a “10 years SDAP special edition” Porsche Driver’s Selection polo tee when they place a booking for new or pre-owned Porsches, or make a service appointment at the dealer webpage from now till September 17.

SDAP will also be running a creative contest on both its Facebook and Instagram pages. Visit any Porsche Centre in Malaysia and take a creative selfie with a Porsche car in the showroom, along with a creative congratulatory wish to SDAP for its 10th anniversary. The prize is a ‘911 GT edition’ 1:18 diecast model. The contest is open to all Malaysians and residents aged 25 and above.

