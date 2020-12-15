In Cars, Local News / By Danny Tan / 15 December 2020 12:47 pm / 1 comment

Sime Darby Motors (SDM) has teamed up with SpareXhub in its ongoing efforts to digitalise the customer experience and offer an additional avenue to purchase genuine automotive spare parts at competitive prices.

“This collaboration is a good example of how we consistently innovate and leverage on technology partners to enhance the customer journey, especially in the face of the current pandemic limiting in-person experience. It is also in line with our digital transformation plan to have end-to-end digital solutions by allowing contactless orders, payment and delivery, for an improved customer experience,” said Jeffrey Gan, MD of SDM’s retail and distribution arm.

“Car owners, especially those without manufacturers’ warranties, can now have peace of mind when purchasing genuine spare parts from SpareXhub in a market that is flooded with original equipment manufacturer (OEM), aftermarket and used parts. This collaboration will not only expand our digital outreach to customers with selected post warranty models, it will also cater to stockists and independent workshops who register on the online store,” he added.

SDM’s collaboration with SpareXhub, a genuine spare parts e-commerce platform owned by ACS Pentas, gives customers the ability to source, order and purchase auto parts via a digital platform “at unbeatable prices”. This move also helps SDM free up warehouse space and improve the management of its parts inventory by increasing stock turnover and reducing obsolescence.

SDM owns BMW dealership Auto Bavaria, Volvo dealership Swedish Auto, and is the official importer/distributor for Jaguar Land Rover, Hyundai and Porsche, among other brands in Malaysia. Auto Selection is its pre-owned division.