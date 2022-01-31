In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 31 January 2022 9:46 am / 0 comments

The road transport department (JPJ) will suspend or revoke the permits of driving schools if many of their former students are found to have committed traffic offences or cause traffic accidents, reports Bernama.

According to JPJ director-general Datuk Zailani Hashim, the move is currently at the planning stage and is expected to be listed under the electronic testing (e-testing) system that will be implemented nationwide beginning April this year. Once activated, a code will be placed on the driving licence to detect which driving school the traffic offenders received their training from.

Zailani elaborated by saying that there were 10,569 driving instructors in Malaysia who are certified in line with Rule 11(4) of the Motor Vehicles (Driving Schools) Rules 1992. “However, there is a backlog of 1,779 applications due to restrictions on activities such as courses, seminars and workshops enforced by the government previously,” he said.

Based on statistics from JPJ as well as the police’s traffic enforcement and investigation department, it was found that 80% of road accidents were due to human negligence.