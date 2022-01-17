In Local News / By Mick Chan / 17 January 2022 7:46 pm / 0 comments

The road transport department (JPJ) is planning to launch its automated, electronic testing system in April this year, Bernama reports.

The automated test and training system is now at the proof-of-concept (POC) stage, and is expected to be launched in conjunction with the department’s 76th anniversary celebrations, said JPJ director-general Datuk Zailani Hashim.

With the implementation of the e-testing system, the number of testers would be reduced because it would require just two testers compared to seven at present, because the process would be assisted by electronic devices, Zailani said. “The results of the test will be known immediately, compared to [the] two weeks [it currently takes],” he added.

The e-testing system will still involve classroom-based learning, closed-course and on-road sessions, however the new process will mean that the officer and test candidate will no longer be seated together in a car for the test, while the other two sessions remain unchanged, said Zailani, adding that the system had been adopted by South Korea and Japan in order to boost effiency and the public’s trust in the driver licensing system.

Zailani also said today that the JPJ aims to increase revenue collection to RM4.12 billion this year, up from the RM4 billion collected in 2021. Through the ministry of finance, the government has provided the road transport department with an allocation of 100 additional kiosks at JPJ locations throughout Peninsular Malaysia, as well as 20 additional mobile vans.