4 February 2022

2021 Lexus RX Black Line

The next-generation Lexus RX model line could be equipped with a powertrain range consisting of four-cylinder engines, which will form a line-up of three hybrid variants including a plug-in hybrid, according to Japanese sites Creative311 and MagX.

This could mean that the premium SUV is set to drop the 3.5 litre V6 petrol engine option from its line-up, and in its place will be a 2.4 litre turbocharged petrol inline-four petrol engine as specified in the Lexus NX350. In that model, the T24A-FTS engine produces 275 hp and 430 Nm of torque, which is sent to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

For the future RX range, this would be paired with electric drive to make the RX500h, which pairs the internal combustion petrol engine with an electric motor, according to Car Expert. This will be supported in the electrified range by the RX350h, which will serve as the entry point to the RX hybrid line-up, as well as a mid-range RX450h+ plug-in hybrid.

The next RX is rumoured to pair the NX350’s 2.4L turbo petrol engine with electric drive for the RX500h PHEV

The rumoured RX450h+ will reportedly use a 2.5 litre petrol engine that is joined by a lithium-ion battery and electric drive; a comparable “plus”-badged NX is the NX450h+, which mates a 2.5 litre Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder with front and rear axle drive motors, fed by an 18.1 kWh lithium-ion battery.

In the smaller, current NX350h, this base-variant hybrid produces a total system output of 240 hp and 391 Nm of torque, which will be sent to the wheels through a continuously variable transmission. This also brings the option of e-Four electronically controlled AWD, which can vary torque distribution from 100:0 to 20:80, front to rear.

The current RX also features a base, internal-combustion 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol that produces 235 hp and 350 Nm of torque; it is currently unclear if this pure ICE version will carry on into the next generation. The next RX will move to the GA-K version of the TNGA platform, according to MagX; this platform also underpins the NX, Toyota RAV4, the current Toyota Harrier and Lexus ES.

