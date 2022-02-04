In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 4 February 2022 12:03 pm / 0 comments

According to a report by Bernama, the ministry of federal territories (KWP) is studying the proposal by the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) on the implementation of a speed limit of 30 km/h in selected zones around the federal capital and 50 km/h in other zones.

The proposal for speed limits in selected zones is part of a wider “Streets for Life” campaign under the 6th United Nations Global Road Safety Week (UNGRSW), which aims to empower communities across Southeast Asia to implement the 30 km/h limit in areas where pedestrians mix with motorised traffic.

“We will also look into its appropriateness…what is important is that the people are happy with its implementation,” Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim said in a press conference recently. He added that the study on the proposal would take into account the interests of all relevant parties before anything is finalised and announced.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, MIROS board of directors’ chairman Datuk Suret Singh confirmed the institute is working with Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) towards the implementation of the proposed speed limits – 30 km/h for urban and residential areas, cities, towns and villages; 50 km/h for other zones.