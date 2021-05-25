In Local News, Safety / By Mick Chan / 25 May 2021 3:10 pm / 0 comments

The Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) is proposing a 30 km/h speed limit for built-up zones such as urban and residential areas, cities and villages as part of the national road safety plan for 2021 until 2030, reports Free Malaysia Today.

The proposal for a 30 km/h limit in the zones mentioned is part of a wider “Streets for Life” campaign under the 6th United Nations Global Road Safety Week (UNGRSW), which aims to empower communities across Southeast Asia to implement the 30 km/h limit in areas where pedestrians mix with motorised traffic, the road safety institute said in a statement.

The road safety institute will engage stakeholders including the public works department (JKR), the road transport department (JPJ), local councils, police and other relevant authorities, said MIROS director-general Khairil Anwar Abu Kassim.

A lower speed limit as proposed will allow people to safely mix with road traffic and enable the community to build a safe, healthy and liveable space, Khairil said.

Malaysia is among the countries which have mandated 18 resolutions on road safety at the Third Global Ministerial Conference on Road Safety – also known as the Stockholm Declaration – in February 2020, in which 80 ministers pledged to halve road deaths by 2030, and the 30 km/h speed limit was proposed as the “new norm”, according to the news site.