4 February 2022

The transport ministry says that driving institutes will not have their permits revoked or their businesses suspended for accidents or traffic offences caused by their former students.

According to transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong, the call to do so – which drew criticism from various parties – is only a personal view of the road transport department (JPJ) director-general and not a policy decision by the ministry.

“Any policy direction or any improvement proposal will of course be studied holistically and scientifically first by the transport ministry by taking into account various relevant aspects including its effectiveness, feasibility and ability to achieve the set objectives,” he said via a statement.

He explained that this detailed study will also involve engagement sessions with all stakeholders to obtain views and suggestions for improvement. Wee added that at present, the ministry and agencies under it will continue the existing policy of advocacy and enforcement activities to create awareness among road users.

At the end of January, JPJ director-general Datuk Zailani Hashim said the move to cancel or suspend a driving institute’s permit, which is currently at the planning stage, would be implemented nationwide by placing a code on the driving license to detect which driving institute the traffic offender received his/her training from.