In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 5 February 2022 4:13 pm / 0 comments

2022 Honda BeAT Clipper Yellow

Updated with new colours and graphics for this year in Malaysia is the 2022 Honda BeAT, priced at RM5,765. This is a RM210 increase over the 2021 Honda BeAT price of RM5,555, with colour options being Clipper Yellow and Pearl Magellanic Black with Vivacity Red and Pearl Nightfall Blue carried over.

Meanwhile, the Force Silver Metallic and Space Magenta Metallic colour choices have been superseded. Every Honda BeAT comes with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects and stocks are available at authorised Boon Siew Honda dealers nationwide.

2022 Honda BeAT Pearl Magellanic Black

No changes in the engine room, with motive power coming from a 108.2 cc, single-cylinder air-cooled engine. Power is claimed to be 8.67 hp at 7,500 rpm and while torque is rated at 9.53 Nm at 5,500 rpm.

Drive gets to the ground with a CVT transmission and belt drive, as is normal for scooters in this class. Rolling on 14-wheels shod with 80/90 front and 90/90 rear tyre sizes, the BeAT comes with both electric and kick starting.

2022 Honda BeAT Pearl Nightfall Blue (left) and Vivacity Red

Fuel is a carried in a 4.2-liter tank and an 11.7-liter storage compartment is found under the seat. The BeAT weighs in at 90 kg while seat height is set at 742 mm.

A telescopic fork holds up the front end of the BeAT while the rear comes with a non-adjustable single shock absorber. Braking is done with Honda’s Combined Braking System acting on a hydraulic disc brake on the front wheel and a mechanical drum on the rear.