8 February 2022

A W204-generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class being tested in 2022 – surely not? Indeed, there is more than meets the eye, as the German automaker has made a habit of sorts of clothing development mules in the bodywork of older cars, such as this curiously-proportioned E-Class that would become the R232 Mercedes-AMG SL.

It isn’t immediately clear what the future vehicle would be, though judging from its very generous ride height and black wheel arch cladding, it should be a form of SUV. According to our spy photographer sources, the upcoming model to result from this development mule is not for a successor to the current range of GLA and GLB crossovers, but something that takes off-roading a bit more seriously.

This could be dubbed the “baby” G-Wagen, according to our sources, in reference to the Gelandewagen which saw the W464 generation debut in 2018. This would mean that the eventual production form would be a smaller version of the boxy lines of the G-Wagen.

What this upcoming model isn’t, is the smart electric SUV that is to be based on the Concept #1. While the forthcoming smart model is strictly battery-only, this development mule not only wear an exhaust pipe, but our spy photographer source also confirms the sound of a combustion engine here.

This could be a mule for the running gear of a future, more off-road oriented model, as the light bars and rollcage fitted to this W204 C-Class body wouldn’t be standard equipment on the eventual production model. As with development mules wearing the bodywork of older models, more sightings will surely come.