In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 9 February 2022 5:26 pm / 0 comments

It’s Wednesday, and so it’s time once again for the weekly fuel price update, with the ministry of finance having announced the retail prices of fuel for the coming week of February 10 to 16.

The news isn’t great if you’re a RON 97 petrol user, because a nine sen increase sees the fuel going to RM3.21 per litre this week (RM3.12 per litre last week). There is of course no change to that of RON 95 petrol, which remains at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre, as set by the government last February.

Likewise, diesel prices continue as they were, with Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends staying at RM2.15 per litre and Euro 5 B7 – which saw a 10 sen price increase at the start of the year and now costs 20 sen more per litre – at RM2.35 per litre.

These prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, February 16, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the seventh edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for 2022, and the 161st since the system was introduced in 2019.