9 February 2022

We were forwarded a news piece on a “Thai EV” and proceeded to dig deeper into this strange-looking car called the MINE SPA1.

Turns out that we’ve detailed it before it was called SPA1 and apparently, the EV debut at the 2019 Bangkok Motor Show. We covered that edition live but somehow managed to evade the MINE. Let’s just say that there were prettier things at the show, and by that, we mean other cars.

Two years on and the SP1 is still not on sale, although it has been recently spotted testing on the road. Perhaps the news of Thailand’s state-owned energy group PTT teaming up with Foxconn (the Taiwan company famous for being Apple’s contract manufacturer) to produce EVs have jolted MINE into action.

The name MINE is derived from the tagline “MIssion No Emission”, and the SP1 is a tall-roofed mini-MPV of sorts, something like the Honda Freed. Its rather generic face flows into a riot of lines and angles at the back – check out the hills and valleys of that window line.

Under the bizarre skin is a 30 kWh battery powering a 127 PS/220 Nm motor. The 1,400 kg five-seater’s top speed is 140 km/h and the range is a claimed 200 km per charge in the NEDC cycle. For context, a Hyundai Kona Electric with the base 39.2 kWh battery does 305 km on the stricter WLTP cycle. With a 136 PS/395 Nm motor, the Korean EV does 0-100 km/h in 9.9 seconds and top speed of 155 km/h.

So, it doesn’t look very good and the tech isn’t exactly cutting edge. You’ll be surprised to learn then that this isn’t a college project, but the dream of Energy Absolute (EA), one of the largest renewable power producers in Thailand that’s also spearheading EV development and going in big on batteries.

In December last year, EA via its Amita Technology subsidiary, opened the “first gigafactory in ASEAN”, a battery and energy storage system (ESS) production facility in Chachoengsao, part of Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor. The US$178 million (RM745 million) lithium-ion battery factory is said to have the largest production capacity in the region.

Officials say that the plant produces a pouch cell type of lithium-ion battery, which is lightweight and offers a long life while supporting fast charging for large-sized EVs. Think electric commercial vehicles such as buses, trucks and even boats. A bus-sized EV battery is good for up to 240 km per charge, and EA says that the factory’s initial production capacity can serve up to 4,160 electric buses a year.

Why are they talking about buses? That’s because EA is already making electric buses. It has an order book of 500 EV buses and as of January this year, has delivered 100 units. EA also operates a commercial electric boat service that serve commuters along the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok and Nonthaburi. The company has signed an MoU with China Railway Construction Corp’s regional unit to research hybrid battery locomotives, too.

In a Bangkok Post piece last month, EA CEO Sompote Ahunai urged the Thai government to promote electric commercial electric vehicles, especially in mass transit and the transport of goods. “Policymakers should start building the EV ecosystem by focusing more on commercial EVs than saloons, which are mostly utilised for personal use rather than a heavy workload,” he was quoted as saying.

The logic behind electric commercial vehicles over passenger car EVs is that CVs are big and require a huge amount of fossil fuel to power their diesel internal combustion engines. Oil burners aren’t the cleanest when it comes to CO2 emissions (plus NOx and other harmful gases) and this is more so as the engines age. It’s also a factor behind fine PM2.5 particles than can be lodged deep in the lungs. Let’s not forget that the whole shift to electric isn’t because it’s new and fancy, but as a way to achieve carbon neutrality.

Get rid of the worst offenders first – makes sense, doesn’t it? EA’s focus on electric CVs over passenger cars is clear. When asked in July 2021, deputy CEO Amorn Sapthaweekul said: “Buses and trucks will be our key market. We’re not discarding our passenger cars, but we have to assess the market.” At the launch of the battery factory, Sompote said: “There are few companies in Thailand that specialise in commercial EVs, so it is easier to win market share.”

The MINE SP1’s case wasn’t helped by the pandemic, which caused the cancellation of an order for 3,500 units by a group of taxi unions. Lockdowns and closed borders crippled tourism, which severely impacted the taxi industry. It was dire straits for cabbies, and no one had an appetite for new cars.

EA is also realistic on its chances in the passenger car EV market, which is being hotly contested by the established car giants. “If we jump into that market now, we won’t survive,” Amorn said bluntly. They are not closing the door for good, though. “Once we build our brand reputation and once people trust in our brand, we can eventually move to passenger cars,” he added.

Perhaps the recent sighting of the MINE SPA1 on Thai roads is a sign that EA hasn’t fully given up on the passenger car project, but the company’s focus on commercial vehicles is firm and it’s unlikely that our neighbours will be able to purchase the SPA1 anytime soon. Not making it to market may be a blessing in disguise though, judging by the SPA1’s specs and design. Over to you, PTT-Foxconn.

