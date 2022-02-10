In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 10 February 2022 3:08 pm / 0 comments

Rapid KL has announced two new LRT feeder bus routes, one in Subang and the other in Bukit Jalil. The routes are now on trial and will run till April 30.

The Subang bus route is for the USJ 7 LRT station on the Kelana Jaya Line, which is also a BRT station. Route T776B starts from Apartment Angsana and passes Pangsapuri Jati, Medan Selera USJ 1, Pusat Industri IKS USJ 1, Pangsapuri Permai on the way to the USJ 7 LRT station. From the station, the bus will stop at Goodyear Court 3, SMK USJ 8 and Zon Perindustrian USJ 1 before returning to Apartment Angsana.

Over at the Sri Petaling Line, route T581B is between PPR Bukit Jalil and the Alam Sutera LRT station. The stops are Paragon Heights, Taman LTAT, Residensi Bukit Jalil and Perumahan Cahaya. And since we’re in the Bukit Jalil area, there’s also a free shuttle bus service to the new Pavilion Bukit Jalil mall from LRT Awan Besar, announced last month and valid till February 28.

Both T581B and T776B routes will take 15 minutes, but that depends on traffic, of course. The interval is every 30 minutes during peak hours and every one hour outside of peak hours. Operation hours are from 6am to 1130 pm.