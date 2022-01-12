In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 12 January 2022 4:08 pm / 0 comments

Rapid KL has announced a free shuttle bus service to Pavilion Bukit Jalil. The bus will be from LRT Awan Besar, the nearest LRT station to the new shopping mall.

The free bus service is from now till February 28, and operates daily from 8am to 11pm. A bus will depart for the mall every 30 minutes, vice versa from the mall to train station (815 am to 1045 pm). Note that there are three break periods, one each in the morning, afternoon and night. See the schedule below.

Click to enlarge

So, if you want check out the new (and very big) mall in Bukit Jalil, and want to skip traffic jams, the hassle of looking for parking and parking fees, the combination of the LRT and this free feeder bus can be an option. Even better if you have the Keluarga Malaysia travel pass, which offers a party of four unlimited travel on the Rapid KL train network (LRT, MRT, Monorail plus the Sunway BRT) for just RM15 a day, or the My50 monthly pass.