In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 23 November 2021 10:14 am / 3 comments

Prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob launched the Keluarga Malaysia pass yesterday. It’s a travel pass by Prasarana offering a party of four unlimited travel on the Rapid KL train network (LRT, MRT, Monorail) plus the Sunway BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) line.

The cost is RM15 per day for a family of four, which comes down to RM3.75 per person. To be sold from December 1 at all stations, the pass is applicable on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays. Just parking at a city centre shopping mall for a few hours costs more than that, so it’s very cost effective.

“This initiative aims to encourage Malaysian families to go out and spend quality time with their loved ones. Either go to the malls or just visit tourist attractions along the public transportation network in KL and Selangor,” the PM said after he took a ride on an LRT Kelana Jaya line train with the new Keluarga Malaysia livery.

It is hoped that the travel pass will also help boost the business of small traders in the city centre, in line with the ‘Rapid KL Supports #KeluargaMalaysia’ initiative, which was also launched yesterday. In this campaign, Prasarana will use its social media platforms to promote food products from businesses located along the train lines and bus hubs.

At the event, Prasarana chairman Tan Sri Jamaludin Ibrahim said that the public transport operator will also be introducing a special transit package for small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The programme is set to kick off in March 2022 and details will be released later.