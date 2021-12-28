In Local News, Public Transport / By Anthony Lim / 28 December 2021 11:19 am / 0 comments

The government has announced that the My30 unlimited travel pass, which was introduced by the government under the Penjana economic recovery plan in June 2020, will come to an end on December 31. It will be replaced by the previous My50 unlimited travel pass from January 1 next year.

“The promotion period for My30 ends on December 31, 2021 and it will be replaced with a RM50 monthly travel pass that was announced by the finance minister during Budget 2022 on Oct 29,” transport minister Datuk Wee Ka Siong said via a statement.

Offered exclusively to Malaysians, the My50 travel pass provides unlimited rides on all public transport services operated by Prasarana, which are the LRT, MRT, BRT, monorail and Rapid KL bus service as well as Jom Naik MRT shuttle buses. The RM50 travel pass offers 30 consecutive days of unlimited rides.

Wee added that the My50 travel pass is also available in Penang for unlimited use of the Rapid Penang bus service under the Pas Mutiara label. “For Penang, the travel pass will be called the My50 Mutiara Pass and it can be used on the Rapid Penang bus service,” he said.

He added that although the My30 travel pass ends on December 31, those who purchase the travel pass and the Mutiara Pass on that day can continue to utilise the pass until January 30, 2022 before making the switch to the My50 pass.

He said that the government has allocated a RM115 million subsidy to cover costs incurred by Prasarana in providing world-class public transport. Before Covid-19, Prasarana used to handle up to 1.1 million passengers on its network on a daily basis, but this dropped during the pandemic.

“On the whole in 2021, based on data collected until December 24, the number of passengers utilising Prasarana transport services averaged to 462,246 passengers daily. Of these, rail services accounted for 324,517 passengers, while bus services – including Rapid KL, Rapid Penang and Rapid Kuantan networks – averaged 137,729 users daily,” he said.